Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

CMI traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. 995,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,370. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.15. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Cummins by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

