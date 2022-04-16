Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.20 million and the highest is $104.10 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.88. 13,436,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,822. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

