Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.50.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.46. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $228.80 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

