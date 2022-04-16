Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.