Zelira Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is also involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.