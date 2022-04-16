Zelira Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 18th.
OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
