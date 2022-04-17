-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Despegar.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 715,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $795.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Despegar.com (Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.