$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,134. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.