$0.82 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,638 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,228. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $450,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

