$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 1,011,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.