-$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the lowest is ($1.74). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NTRA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

