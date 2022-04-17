$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.53. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

