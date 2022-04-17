$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $75.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,060.34. 510,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.