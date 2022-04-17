$106.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will announce $106.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the lowest is $105.60 million. Appian posted sales of $88.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $444.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.73 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

APPN traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 298,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.70. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

