11,020 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,655. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

