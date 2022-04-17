$261.08 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $261.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.17 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 70,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

