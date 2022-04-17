3,161 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Realty Income by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,624,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,421. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

