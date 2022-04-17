$377.71 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will report $377.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.40 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,552,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

