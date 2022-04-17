$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average of $280.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $254.46 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

