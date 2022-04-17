$429.54 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $429.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.42 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 1,917,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $46,616,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.