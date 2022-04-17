$5.37 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.03 to $34.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $43.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $57.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.06. The stock had a trading volume of 713,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

