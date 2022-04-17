6,318 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 10,081,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,658,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

