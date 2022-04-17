$700.56 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $700.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.27 million to $711.70 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $685.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.59. 323,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

