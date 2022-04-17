$775.93 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $775.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.00 million and the lowest is $740.56 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 532,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 136.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $45,243,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

