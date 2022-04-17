$885.26 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to post $885.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.30 million and the lowest is $880.23 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.71. 58,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

