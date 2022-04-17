$9.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.16 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 288,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 391,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

