90,271 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,705,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $117.69. 3,140,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.