9,038 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 69,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,631. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $312.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

