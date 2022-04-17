95,079 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

MUB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. 3,718,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.72 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

