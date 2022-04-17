Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 13,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,214. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

