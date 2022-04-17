Adshares Market Cap Achieves $118.88 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00011707 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $118.88 million and $2.77 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,647 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

