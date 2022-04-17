Aeternity One Day Volume Reaches $2.83 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 399,264,824 coins and its circulating supply is 353,443,880 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

