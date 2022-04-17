Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 538,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

