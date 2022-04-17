Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $4.53 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $45.76 million and $4.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,473.89 or 1.00012526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00269885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00364912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00105857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00142069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

