Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Shares of MIMO stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.