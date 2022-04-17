Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of MIMO stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
