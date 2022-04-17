Akash Network Market Capitalization Achieves $144.10 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $144.10 million and approximately $662,898.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.58 or 0.07484652 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.76 or 0.99835488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049728 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

