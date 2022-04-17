Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $910,322.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and approximately $910,322.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

