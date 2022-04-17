AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $127.05. 2,247,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,384. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

