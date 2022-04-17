AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

