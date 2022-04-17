AMG National Trust Bank Sells 329 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

