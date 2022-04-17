Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,473. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

