Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $32.89 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $161.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

KINS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 3,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

