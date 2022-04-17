Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.