Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Carvana posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,389. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

