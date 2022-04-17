Analyzing InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.86%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.70 $1.42 million $0.07 121.00 NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.72 N/A N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InfuSystem beats NEXGEL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

About NEXGEL (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

