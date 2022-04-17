ankrETH (aEth) One Day Volume Tops $367,128.00

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00116855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

