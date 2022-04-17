Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Achieves $21.64 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $732,873.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00190198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00383749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

