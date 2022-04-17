Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 2,703,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,339,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

