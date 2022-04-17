Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,075,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.