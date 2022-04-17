Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

