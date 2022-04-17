Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000.

Aries I Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573. Aries I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

